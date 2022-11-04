Kemi Olunloyo’s First Son Publicly Disowns Her

Kemi Olunloyo’s first son, Enitan, has taken to social media to call out his mother and publicly disown her.

Enitan, who is a level 35 Cosplayer with Instagram handle, @eni2171987 took to the social media platform to call his mother a “pathetic fool”.

According to him, he doesn’t take her seriously as she abandoned him when he was a kid.

He wrote, “The reason that I don’t do thanksgiving like I used to because my mom or should I say, Kemi have the audacity to treat me any kind of way. And the reason why I turn my back on her cos she don’t care about her own flesh and blood family, but herself. That’s why I am still no longer her son. Because she’s already famous and a pathetic fool she is and when i realize that after all these years and secretly told myself. She would have been locked up in GA after 14 years ago. I was in the house all alone. No food no electricity!”

