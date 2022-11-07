PDP Crisis: “To Hell With Atiku” – Ortom Fumes

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, late hours of Sunday called the bluff of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, saying, “to hell with Atiku”.

The governor made the statement when he hosted his colleagues from Rivers, Oyo, Abia and Enugu States to a dinner party held at the government house, Makurdi.

The four governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, had arrived in Makurdi on Sunday for the official flag-off of the PDP governorship and parliamentary campaign scheduled for Monday.

They are expected to inaugurate some projects in the state before the campaign.

Ortom said he would not support Atiku’s presidential bid to continue the killing of Benue people.

The governor lamented the killing of 18 persons in his council area last Friday where a young man in his 20s had his eyes removed to send a message to him.

He said, “To hell with Atiku and anyone supporting him. They should go and tell him. You want me to be slave for a Fulani. It’s better I die. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue.

“My people are being killed and you want me to be quiet.

“My tenure ends in May and you can do whatever you want if you think you have the powers. I have written my will. When I gave it to my wife, she cried all night. If I die at 62, many of my mates have gone long time ago and If I die today, I’m a fulfilled person but let it be recorded that I died resisting the invasion and killing of my people.

“I will never support a Fulani man to become president. If there is another person who is ready to work with me and ensure the security of my people, I will work with him,” Ortom said.

The governor appreciated God for journey mercies granted to his colleagues from their various destinations to Benue State and described them as true friends of Benue people.

He said Wike held a title as the Eagle of Tiv land, noting that when he, Ortom, was attacked, Wike was the first person who roared, saying that kill Ortom and you have killed the whole Nigeria.

“He did not keep quiet when Benue was under siege, he visited with stakeholders from Rivers State and committed N250 million and subsequently he has committed over N700 million to Benue IDPs.”

Ortom condemned some Benue sons, particularly those at the National Assembly, who, according to him, are keeping mute over the killings going on in the state, saying, “From tomorrow, I’m turning my venom on the National Assembly members from the state who are romancing with Buhari to kill the Benue people.”

He stated that as the state launches the campaign, it is his belief that the PDP will win the 2023 elections.

“As we trust in him, 2023, if the elections will hold, we are good to go and by the grace of God we will win. Benue is PDP and PDP is Benue State,” he said.

He warned those who may have planned to come to Benue to rig elections to shelve such plans because, “If you come here to rig any election, we are not going to accept it.”