Complete UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Pairings

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 took place at the UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday with some mouth-watering encounters lined up.

Top in the pairings will be the clash between defending champions Real Madrid from Spain and former champions Liverpool from England.

The Round of 16 fixtures will be played from February 14, 2022 to March 15, 2023.

Below are all the full fixtures:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich