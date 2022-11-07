Phillipe Coutinho To Miss Qatar World Cup Due To Thigh Injury

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks and will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Brazilian star suffered a quadricep injury, with a seven week return his best case scenario.

He was already facing an uphill struggle to make the squad due to a loss of form and lack of regular action, but the injury now rules him out of Qatar 2022.

ALSO READ: Argentina Favourites To Win World Cup In Qatar – Pedri Predicts

The 30-year-old wasn’t in the line up for Villa against Manchester United and new boss Unai Emery said he would not be available for Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford, or the Premier League fixture at Brighton next weekend.

“Coutinho has a quadriceps injury. I don’t know how long he will be out for, but he couldn’t play and he won’t play until after the break. It’s a muscle injury,” said Unai Emery.