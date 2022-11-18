Portugal Wallops Super Eagles 4-0 In Friendly

Portugal defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-0 in a friendly game played on Thursday at the 50,000-capacity Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

The 2016 European champions scored two goals from Bruno Fernandes in the first half and another two in the second half through Goncalo Ramos and Joao Ramos to defeat a complacent and obviously uninspired Nigerian side.

Portugal played without Cristiano Ronaldo who was absent because of illness.

READ MORE: Super Eagles Lose 2-0 To Costa Rica In International Friendly

This becomes the fifth defeat in seven matches under Peseiro as the Super Eagles continue to rebuild ahead of the Nations Cup in 2023.

The last time the Eagles lost by four or more goals was against Catalonia in December 1998. It is also the first meeting between Nigeria and Portugal.