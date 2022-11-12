Praise God In Every Situation – Adeboye Urges Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to continue to praise God in all situations they find themselves in.

Adeboye gave the admonition in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday while delivering a sermon at the 12 hours marathon praise worship and thanksgiving, ‘YADAH 2022’ organised by the House of Prayer Assembly.

Speaking on the theme, “Let all that I am praise the Lord,” the GO, who said people would continue to witness different situations in life, stated that no matter the situation, praise-worship and thanksgiving to God, constantly, would change the situation for the better.

Adeboye, whose message was delivered by the Regional Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Nathaniel Adejumo, said though the present situation in the country was harsh and unpalatable to the people, yet, the situation could be changed if the people engaged in praise-worship and thanksgiving.

He said, “People should know the importance of praising God no matter the circumstances we find ourselves. Whether we are rich, happy or unhappy, ill or healthy, comfortable or uncomfortable; whether the economy is buoyant or lean, we should praise the Lord. The battle may be strong, but God never fails and he has never lost any battle. He triumphs after all tribulations.”

The GO, while quoting from the Holy book; Job 2:1, said Job did not commit any sin other than righteousness, and that God allowed devil to try him but at the end of the day, Job won, and his possessions were returned in double folds. He added that “the journey of life may not be smooth, but we should continue to praise God.”

“Continue to praise the Lord and let the devil go mad, and at the end, you will shame your enemies. Everything that is lost will be recovered; everything will turn around for good because God has never been a failure. God will change the situation. We should make sacrifices of praise to the Lord,” he charged.