Senate President, Lawan Mourns As Aide Dies In Road Accident

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed sadness over the tragic death of his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Isa.

The aide died on Friday evening while undergoing treatment of the injuries he sustained in a motor accident on Sunday on the Minna-Suleja Road in Niger State.

He was said to be travelling from Suleja to Minna alongside the state’s former Commissioner for Information, Danladi Ndayebo, when the accident happened.

Ndayebo died at the hospital much earlier while Isa was on treatment till he gave up the ghost on Friday.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, Isa’s remains were buried on Saturday afternoon in Funtua, Katsina State, in accordance with Islamic rites.Lawan described the death as “shocking, heart-rending and a great loss”.

The statement quoted him as describing the deceased as “very dedicated to his duties, never found wanting and very professional in his journalistic calling.”Lawan condoled with the deceased’s family, colleagues, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the government and the people of Katsina State over the loss.

Isa’s death was barely five days after that of the former clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, making it the fourth death recorded in the Senate Wing of the National Assembly within a month.