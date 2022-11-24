Sanwo-Olu, CP To Meet, Discuss Security Matters In Lagos

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, and other stakeholders will meet to discuss strategies for the state’s security.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Executive Security of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Abdurrazaq Balogun, on Wednesday.

He stated that the agency would present a review of the agency’s security interventions from 2019 to 2022 at the town hall meeting.

Balogun said, “The Lagos State Security Trust Fund holds its 16th annual town hall meeting on security with Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday 24th November 2022 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The main focus of this year’s town hall meeting is to take a retrospective look at the current administration’s developmental strides across all spheres of governance, particularly in the area of security.

Inferno: Lagos Govt. Shuts Eko Bridge, Diverts Traffic For Emergency Rehabilitation Work

“The external auditors to the Fund, Ernst and Young, will give their opinion on the 2021 audit report of the Fund while the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Abiodun Alabi will also give a report on the activities of the Command including their challenges and achievements in the year under review.

“The issues of insecurity has been a major concern in the country and by extension Lagos State, and security is under the purview of the Federal Government.”