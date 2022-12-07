2023 Polls: INEC Chairman, Presidential Candidates To Speak At Chatham House After Tinubu

A research institute in the United Kingdom, the Chatham House, has invited about three other presidential candidates and the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, to speak on their presidential plans for the country, Nigeria.

Earlier on Monday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu revealed his action and execution plan for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election during the conversation at the Chatham House and the opposition, particularly the PDP criticised his output of nominating members of his team to respond

However, Tinubu is not the only presidential candidate that will use the Chatham House platform to explain his action plan to the Nigerian electorates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Information Nigeria reports that, Alex Vines, the chairman of the conversation with the APC candidate, made the disclosure and mentioned their names before the conversation with Tinubu.

“Some you will be pleased to know that on the 17th of January, next year, 2023, Chatham house will host an event with the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu. So please if you’re interested please register and watch that.

“We have invitations out to three other candidates for this election in Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, we have issued an invitation to him. As you know he spoke here in 2018 about Nigeria’s economy. He’s no stranger to Chatham House.

READ ALSO: 2023 Polls: ‘Don’t Give Opposition Chances To Win’- APC Governors

“An invitation has also been issued to Peter Obi, the leader for the Labour Party, he’s also considering that invitation.

“And also we have invited Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate.

“So we want to be equitable and impartial here at this institute and as you can understand and see, not only are we interested in the electoral processes, systems, checks and balances in Nigeria, we also want t hear from potential Nigerian leadership.” Vines said

It is important to note that Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano state and former minister of defence. He was part of the PDP faction that joined the APC at his early stage.

He left the ruling party after a fall out with his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the current governor of Kano state.

The former governor then formed the NNPP in 2022 and became the new party’s presidential candidate.