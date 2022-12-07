Don’t Lose Faith In APC – Nasarawa Chair Tells Members

Nasarawa State Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. John Mamnan, has urged the party’s followers in the state not to lose faith in the party in the wake of recent court cases and the defection of certain members following the party’s primary elections.

Mamnan stated this at a rally to support Governor Abdullahi Sule’s bid for reelection in the state’s Awe Local Government Area.

In order to guarantee the party’s victory at all levels in the general election of 2023, the APC chairmen vowed that the party will continue to be dedicated to unity and sensitive to the diversity of the people.

He stated that APC had continued to receive new members in large numbers considering its ideals of internal democracy and ability to manage differences.

Speaking to the gathering, Governor Abdullahi Sule promised that if he gets re-elected in the upcoming general election, he will continue to be fair in providing the people with good governance.

He however informed that he would continue to provide more developmental projects to the people of the state if given a second mandate come 2023.