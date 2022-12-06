92 Million Nigerians Now Have Their NIN – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed that the number of Nigerians with National Identification Numbers (NIN) had increased to 92.63 million in November.

According to statistics released by the Commission, 19.93 million Nigerians got their NINs in 2022, adding that 52.11 million males and 40.52 million females now have NINs in the country.

The top five states for NIN holders are: Lagos (10.33 million), Kano (8.09 million), Kaduna (5.47 million), Ogun (3.87 million), and Oyo (3.68 million).

The bottom five states are Bayelsa (583,323), Ebonyi (744,869), Ekiti (971,712), Cross-River (1.06 million), and Taraba (1.35 million).

According to the commission, the NIN was used to bring together all records about an individual – demographic data, fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture, other biometric data, and digital signature – in the National Identity Database to easily confirm and verify an individual’s identity when they travel and carry out transactions.

ALSO READ: 89 Million Nigerians Have Now Been Captured by NIMC

NIMC also intends to register 2.5 million people monthly to meet the goal of registering 100 million people in three years.

It said, “Identity management has remained a tasking issue for several administrations. There is paucity of data despite several agencies collecting identity data for their operations in Nigeria.

“The latest of these is the Nigerian Communications Commission linking SIM Registration Data to the National Identity Number Database. NIMC plans to register an additional 100 million people in three years and has embarked on a massive registration drive. The plan is to enroll 2.5 million people monthly for the next three years.”