Airline Operators Warn Travellers Of Flight Disruption As Aviation Fuel Scarcity Worsen

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has warned travelers about potential delays to scheduled flights caused by a shortage of aviation fuel, often known as JET-A1.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, AON said Jet A1 scarcity started again in the past few days.

He claimed that the shortage will undoubtedly compel airlines to reschedule flights, causing delays and cancellations.

According to him, the unintended development is a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He assured that members of the AON will do their utmost to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, while pleading the understanding of the traveling public in the circumstance.

He said, “While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead for the understanding of the travelling public in the circumstance.

“We also call on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public.”