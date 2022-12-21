Harrysong, Wife Welcome Second Child

Nigerian singer, Harrison Okiri popularly known as Harrysong and his wife have welcomed their second child.

The delighted father posted a photo of his fingers grasping the baby’s on his Instagram page on Wednesday to reveal the news.

He disclosed that his wife gave birth to their second child on Wednesday at 3 am and the newborn was given the name Purity.

“Another very big congratulations??? Yes!! U’re in order, cus now the Christmas is complete… welcome my second daughter to my beautiful blessed world 3am….and she will called!! PURITY.”

