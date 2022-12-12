Almost Every Lagos Babe Has Done Yansh – DJ BigN

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ BigN has expressed concern over the increasing trend of ladies surgically enhancing their butts which he recently observed.

There has been an increase in the number of women who are going under the knife to get an enhanced butt in Lagos. The state has also witnessed an increase in plastic surgery companies.

ALSO READ: 2023 Election: All I’m Seeing Are Geriatrics Posing As Presidential Candidates – DJ Bign

DJ BigN took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on the new trend and according to him, every lady he has come across recently in Lagos possesses a plastic bum.

He wrote: “Ok… Everyone in Lagos has done yansh. What’s going on. Like every babe I see.”