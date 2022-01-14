2023 Election: All I’m Seeing Are Geriatrics Posing As Presidential Candidates – DJ Bign

By
Sheedah Lawal
-
DJ Bign

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Bign has reacted to politicians across the country declaring their intentions to run for the 2023 Presidency.

DJ Bign in an Instagram post he shared, stated that all he’s seeing online has been old people declaring their interests.

Expressing wish of seeing faces of youth aspirants in all political offices in the country, the entertainer stated that we’ve gone past laughing at skits and comic materiials.

He reiterated that the country needs youthful presence in political offices.

See DJ Bign’s post below;

Post

