American Rapper, Lecrae Names Himself ‘Adewale Obinna’ After Discovering He’s From Nigeria

Popular American gospel singer, Lecrae has given himself a Nigerian name, Adewale Obinna, after discovering that his ancestors are from Nigeria.

The ace musician made this known in a post on his Instagram page on December 16, 2022.

According to him, DNA tests which were carried out showed that his ancestors were from Nigeria and that when he visited the country, he had experienced love and kindness from Nigerians.

The ‘Jireh’ crooner said, “First time in Nigeria. My DNA test confirms this is one of the countries my ancestors were brought from. I have experienced love like none other. Care, kindness, grace, and love.

I came here as LECRAE.

But my Nigerian name is Adewale Obinna.”