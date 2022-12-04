Asake Apologises For Delaying His Performance In Birmingham

Popular Nigerian singer, Asake has apologised for performing late at a show in Birmingham yesterday.

This came after his fans lambasted him for delaying his performance and making them wait unjustly for him.

The ‘Sungba’ crooner took to his verified Twitter page on Sunday to say sorry and blamed the show promoters for picking him up late for the concert.

He revealed that he appreciates the patience and understanding of those affected.

Asake wrote: “Birmingham I’m sorry for the delay yesterday. The promoters delayed my pick up time for reasons best known to them, But I’m super grateful for your patience and understanding.”