Asake Releases Statement After Security Breach At London Show

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Asake has released a public statement following the cancellation of his London show over security breach.

Taking to his Instagram page, Asake said that his heart is with those who were injured at the concert.

The singer revealed that he is praying for them, and in the process of reaching out to the individuals.

Appreciating them for the love, he wrote, “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.

“I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!!”.