2023 Polls: Imo State PDP Set To Hold Presidential Rally On Saturday

The presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold in Owerri, Imo State capital, tomorrow.

Publicity secretary of the Imo chapter of the party, Collins Opurozor confirmed the development and that the campaign would be held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the State’s capital.

According to Opurozor in a chat with Daily Post, the PDP would give Nigerians a fair, secure, functional, restructured and unified country.

He said, “it is refreshing that this is exactly what the presidency of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar shall deliver when elected. This is the reason our Presidential Candidate is the choice of Imo people any day, any time. He shall rescue Nigeria, rebuild our economy and return our nation to the path of sustainable growth.

“We, therefore, call on our teeming members and supporters across the State, and indeed all Imolites, to come out en-mass to receive the rescuer of Nigeria, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential Candidate, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Vice Presidential Candidate.

“The various sub-committees of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee in the State charged with the organization of the event are working relentlessly, and preparations are already at final stages, to ensure that the Saturday’s rally, which marks the flag-off of the PDP presidential campaigns in the State, is a great success.

“Our Party notes that, across Imo State, the people cannot hold back their excitement hearing that our widely-loved Presidential Candidate and great friend of the State, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will be in the State.

“Imolites are prepared to roll out their drums and warmly receive the PDP Presidential Campaign trail in the State.

“To be sure, our people are aware that Nigeria has been wrecked by the ill-fated reign of the APC. The story is even worse in Imo, where successive APC regimes have so viciously reversed the progress made by PDP governments. They also have administered and supervised massive treasury looting in the State. The legacy of APC in Imo is only that of misery, tears, blood and fire.”