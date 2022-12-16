Sokoto PDP, Labour Party, NNPP Members Decamp To APC

More members have joined the Sokoto State All Progressive Congress (APC) from different opposition parties as the 2023 general elections draw nigh.

A statement from the party alleged that it received new defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday.

The politicians, according to APC, came from Gwadabawa, Illela, and Goronyo Local Government Areas in the eastern zone of the state.

Special Assistant to Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), the APC leader in the state, Bashar Abubakar, confirmed to newsmen that the defectors include former councillors and various stakeholders from the eastern zone of the state.

“They were all received at their local governments by the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, and his running mate, Alhaji Idris Gobir,” he said.

The development, he said was an indication that the APC is matching to victory in the forthcoming polls.