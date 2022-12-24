Black Sherif Is Coming To Lagos To Headline Island BlockParty

Popular Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif is expected to be in Lagos on Monday, 26th December, 2022 to headline the Island Block Party.

The Island Block Party series is a Nigerian urban music event held monthly since January 2018, and has featured in four major cities across West Africa; Lagos (Island and Mainland), Abuja, Accra and Ibadan.

The Ghanaian singer who recently released an album titled “The Villain I Never Was” revealed that Lagos felt like Accra to him the first time he came.

He said this on the Afrobeats podcast with media personality, Adesope Olajide.

“The first time I got to Lagos, I felt like I was in Accra. People dey everywhere. We just have different names,” he said