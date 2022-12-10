Buju Needs To Learn From Portable – Don Jazzy

Popular music executive, Don Jazzy has revealed that he uses controversial singer, Portable as a case study to train his artistes.

The Mavins founder, in an interview with Joey Akan, explained how Portable’s controversial lifestyle keeps him in the spotlight, unlike, Buju, who despite his talent doesn’t receive publicity like Portable.

To further prove his point, Don Jazzy touched on how Portable, who has been in the spotlight for a year already and has a million Instagram followers, while Buju is still struggling to catch up.

He noted that as a result, the algorithms would continue to favor Portable over Buju because he keeps many entertained.

The music executive stated that he continues to ring it into his artistes like Rema and Ayra Starr’s heads, to follow Portable’s strategy.

“I was looking at some stars on social media when somebody like Zazuu came out.

“There is Buju who is a fantastic musician but the time that Zazuu came out he got 1million followers faster that Buju, that had 7 number 1 in the year before. Though I am not saying Instagram followers count.

“Buju is talented but because Zazuu is entertaining and God really favored him, and with the help of celebrities, he got to be in the spotlight. And he was like, I am not going anywhere.

“I use him as an example to my artistes, if you sit down and be forming algorithm will leave you and go to where is pumping. Algorithm goes to where the attention is.”