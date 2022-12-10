Nigerians React As Obasanjo Jumps Off High Podium At Event

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has stirred up reactions online with a video of him jumping off a high podium at the White Christmas Festival which was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The 85-year-old elder statesman after delivering his speech shocked the guest with the manner in which he jumped down.

In the now-viral video, two men suddenly rushed to assist Obasanjo, but he held their hands and jumped down from the podium with guests applauding him.

The video sparked reactions from many Nigerians on social media, with many daring all the 2023 presidential candidates to do likewise.

Some Twitter users reacted to the clip. One @Tvaninks wrote: “That video of obasanjo jumping off the podium should be the new challenge for presidential aspirants. I want to check something.”

Another user, @odigbookechukw1 wrote: “The purpose of Obasanjo jumping podium is to show Nigerians example of healthy man. Nigerians youths must learn from OBJ because he is embodiments of wisdom.”