Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account For Inciting Violence

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter by Elon Musk on Friday “for incitement to violence” after the rapper shared a photo that seemed to show a swastika and a Star of David entwined.

The post was uploaded hours after West upset many people by professing his “love” of Nazis and adoration for Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

West had also shared a picture of a shirtless Musk getting sprayed with water, tweeting, “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.”

In response, Musk said, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me.”

Musk, who previously called himself a “free speech absolutist,” has repeatedly said he believes all content permitted by law should be allowed on Twitter, and sought to remake the social media organisation after he took control in October.

In an hours-long appearance on Infowars, the show fronted by Jones, West – now known as Ye – wore a black mask completely covering his face, as he ranted about sin, pornography, and the devil.

“I like Hitler,” West said several times. West hid his face completely under a mask that had neither eye nor mouth slits.

West, who has hinted he is running for US president in 2024, has spoken openly about his struggles with mental illness, but his erratic behavior has continued to raise concerns.