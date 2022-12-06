Former BBNaija Housemate, JMK, Becomes Barrister

Former BBNaija housemate, Jumoke, widely known as JMK has announced that she is now officially a barrister.

JMK took to her social media page in excitement, where she reintroduced herself as Z. J. ADEDOYIN ESQ. LL.B (Hons), B.L (Hons), and shared a lengthy caption in gratitude to God and her family.

In the post, she thanked God for making it possible for her to achieve the feat and also showered gratitude on her family for the support they gave her.

She wrote: “OFFICIALLY A BARRISTER AND SOLICITOR OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

J. ADEDOYIN ESQ.

LL.B (Hons), B.L (Hons)

Being called to the Bar has just proven to me that I can be anything; I can be JMK the reality tv star, JMK the CEO, and now JMK the BARRISTER! A multifaceted Esq, who sets her mind to anything and gets it done.

It has proven to me that I can’t be tied down by people’s timeline and everything happens within God’s perfect plan.

He perfected it as he always does and now I am certain I am only going to walk in the path he has created specially for me. I believe in myself, there are no limitations I have of myself in my mind, the possibilities of what I am and what I can be are endless.

Grateful for the endless love and support of my family through this journey.

From now on I am going to tell everyone “excuse me? ESQ speaking” and when you see me all I wanna hear is “THE LAWWW!”