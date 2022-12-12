Four Killed As Gunmen Attack INEC Headquarters In Imo

Four persons including one policeman have been killed in an attack that was repelled by the police in the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The gunmen also killed one policeman and injured one in the gun duel that lasted for an hour and kept the residents of Owerri, the state capital awake throughout the night.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Michael Abattam, who spoke to our correspondent at the command headquarters in Owerri, where the lifeless bodies of the hoodlums were paraded said five rifles, two vehicles, charms, locally made bombs, phones and money were recovered from the slain gunmen.

He also confirmed the death of a cop and the injury on another operative.

Abattam said, “They attacked the INEC headquarters in Owerri around 3am. They threw bombs on the roof of INEC building but unfortunately for them, they were resisted by our men who were guarding the place. They came in four vehicles and fully armed.

“While they engaged our men on ground, we reinforced. Noticing that we were stronger, they ran away, abandoning one of their vehicles. We gave them a hot chase towards the Onitsha Road. Fortunately, we neutralised three of them.

“Others escaped with bullet wound injuries. Unfortunately, one of our men paid the supreme price. Another one was injured. We recovered two vehicles. We also recovered five rifles, charms, locally made explosives, phones and money and other exhibits.”