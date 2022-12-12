Netizens Lambast Rude Boy For Dating 22-Year-Old

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, widely known as Rude Boy has got people talking after revealing his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

According to reports, Ivy is a 22-year-old model. Rude Boy took to his social media to reveal his new lover and spurred reactions from different quarters last week.

Ivy quickly hit back at critics for criticising her relationship with the singer, describing them as “bitter souls.”

Some of Ivy and Rude Boy’s critics have not relented and have continued to lambast the lover birds.

One @choconikss on Twitter wrote: “Paul Okoye is in his 40s dating a 22 year old..that’s disturbing”

@SirDavidBent on Twitter wrote: “Paul Okoye has hitched a new lover. A model & fashion influencer. His ex-wife looks more homely & virtuous than this new mgbeke though. But some men just do not value what they have until they lose it. I don’t believe there’s any marriage that can’t be salvaged. A grave mistake.”