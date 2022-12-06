Gunmen Attack Pregnant Mexican Woman, Cut Her Open To Steal Unborn Baby

An eight-month pregnant Mexican woman was found dead after suspected gunmen attacked and cut her open to steal her baby, according to Daily Mail on Tuesday.

The authorities said the woman was attacked by two assailants on Monday, but her unborn baby was retrieved alive.

The report said the victim, Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez, a twenty-year-old woman was abducted by two suspects who cut the baby out of her womb and dumped her body in Medellin del Bravo, in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

However, police arrested the suspected criminals – a man and woman — after learning there was a newborn baby in their possession as disclosed by the attorney general’s office in the eastern state of Veracruz.

They allegedly sliced open the victim to remove the fetus because the woman attacker was unable to have children herself. Police did not reveal their identities.

Relatives of the deceased also disclosed that the victim was lured to her death through social media with a promise of clothes for her baby.

Ministerial Police arrested Gonzalo “N” and Veronica ‘N’ as alleged perpetrators of the crime of disappearance committed by individuals.’

It used ‘N’ as practised in Mexico to conceal a suspect’s full name due to local privacy laws.

Local media reported that this is the third case that was carried out in the same manner in recent years.