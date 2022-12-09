Join Party’s Activities, Osun APC Informs Disbanded Faction

Leadership of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the decision of party faction members, “The Osun Progressives” (TOP), to rejoin the party, saying ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola was not opposed to genuine reconciliation.

Former governor, Rauf Aregbesola’s TOP faction and the party’s mainstream loyal to Oyetola had been embroiled in a major war over the control of the party.

A former speaker of the state House of Assembly and member of TOP, Najeem Salaam, however declared the dissolution of the group and stated members’ willingness to reconcile with other interests within the APC.

In reaction to the development, the party’s state acting chairman, Taju Lawal, in a statement in Osogbo on Thursday, commended the courage of leaders and members of the faction.

READ ALSO: Osun LP Candidate, Lasun, Defects To PDP, Attends Osogbo Presidential Rally

Lawal said, “The state leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the State of Osun received the news of the decision by ‘The Osun Progressives’ to formally disband the group and the factional executives at all levels of the party in the state with an open arm, which, it is believed, would translate to the reinvigoration of the party in all ramifications.

“The decision of TOP to toe the path of working with the mainstream is a welcome development, as our leader, the immediate-past Governor Gboyega Oyetola, is also favourably disposed to any genuine and authentic reconciliation.

“Therefore, we call on all members of the now disbanded group to reintegrate with the party at their respective wards and local governments and join in the party’s activities towards the 2023 general elections in respect of the presidential, National, and State Assembly elections.

“On behalf of the state leadership of our party, the current state executive committee of our party, and the entire leaders and members of our party across the state, I hereby state that we are not opposed to genuine reconciliation. If one does not forget the injustices of yesterday, it will be pretty difficult to have playmates.”