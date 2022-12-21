Juventus Boss Allegri ‘Dreams’ Of Signing Man Utd Fullback Dalot

As club football resumes, after a dramatic displays in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Middle Eastern part of the world, clubs managers have decided to strengthen their squads as the leagues and other competitions continues.

Juventus Manager, Allegri has decided to land Manchester United and Portugal sensational player to the Italian club.

The Portugal international is set to enter new contract talks with United.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has highlighted Dalot as his ‘dream’ signing.

The defender has been in exceptional form for United so far this season, becoming a key figure in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans.

The Reds are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager, Eric Ten Hang has no intention to release Dalot as relationship with the club grows.