Music Made Me Think My Gift Of Prophecy Was A Fluke – Cynthia Morgan

Popular Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has revealed why she decided to move away from the public eye.

This is coming after a fan asked when she became a prophet.

Recall that Cynthia shared different prophecies to some Nigerian celebrities in November.

Cynthia, gave an answer to the fan’s question in a post. The singer disclosed that she was born a prophet but music was part of the reasons she stopped prophesying.

According to her, being born into a Jehovah’s Witnesses family made her hide her gift of prophecy as only her family knew about it.

“I WAS BORN A PROPHET. BUT WAS BORN INTO A JEHOVAH WITNESS HOME. AND THEIR BELIEVE IS THAT JESUS WAS THE LAST PROPHET SO THEY DON’T BELIEVE THERE WILL BE PROPHETS TILL THE 2ND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST. THIS WAS ALSO MY BELIEVE AT THE TIME. SO I KEPT MY GIFT TO MYSELF. ONLY MY IMMEDIATE FAMILY KNEW ABOUT IT.

AT 16 I WENT INTO MUSIC THINKING MY GIFT OF PROPHECY WAS A FLUKE THINKING IT WILL STOP. AT 251 REALIZED IT WASN’T GOING ANYWHERE. I STRUGGLED WITH GOD BEGGING HIM I HAD TO WIN A GRAMMY BEFORE I ACCEPT MY CALLING PROPER.

SO FAR I HAVE REALIZED I AM WASTING MY TIME. THIS IS ONE OF THE MAJOR REASONS I WITHDREW FROM THE PUBLIC EYE. “