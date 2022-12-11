My Life Was Saved Due To Your Precious Gift – Eedris Abulkareem To Wife On 18th Wedding Anniversary

Eedris Abdulkareem has showered praises on his beautiful wife, Yetunde Sekinat as they celebrate their eighteenth wedding anniversary.

Earlier in the year, Eedris was diagnosed with kidney failure. Yetunde then donated her kidney to Eedris when he needed to carry out a kidney transplant to save the rapper’s life.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to drop a lengthy post, Eedris expressed gratitude to his wife for saving his life. He thanked her for giving him the chance to continue living a normal, productive life.

Eedris revealed that he and his wife have been through it all together. He also used the opportunity to thank God for the grace to overcome every challenge life has brought.

“Yetunde Sekinat Abdulkareem, when my life is saved due to your precious gift, there is no words to express my gratitude. Please know I will always cherish the gift and be grateful forever. I will never be able to tell you all the feelings that I have for you, but I want you to know how grateful I am for the chance you have given me to continue living a normal, productive life.

“Lord, we praise your holy name for watching over us for the past 18 years we have been married. In that time, we have shared each other’s happiness, celebrations, triumphs, accomplishments, losses, sorrows, and laughter.

“Your grace has led us through every challenge that life has brought, and we can never forget how your unending love gas been the cornerstone of our marriage.

“Today, we look forward to many more years of love and happiness. We pray for blessings such that even the generations that come after us will testify that you indeed blessed our marriage. Amen! Happy Wedding Anniversary my love.”