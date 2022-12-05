My Mum Wailed When I Told Her I Was Having A Baby At Age 23 – Bisola Aiyeola

Popular Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola has opened up on the challenges she faced when she had her first child at the age of 23.

The actress, during an interview with Chude Jidenowo noted that her mother was disappointed when she found out about the pregnancy.

The reality TV star revealed that she became pregnant after her appearance in project fame West Africa in 2008 where she came 5th.

She said, “When I told her I was having a baby after project fame, my mum wailed, like ‘who’s this boy that has stolen my jewel?’ I had never seen my mum that sad before.

“She was like, ‘this (project fame) was what I thought was going to be the pivot that would escalate us to success and happiness and now you’re having a baby.’ It broke me.

“That was the only time I’d seen my mum not really be supportive. I had my daughter when I was 23. After she got over it and spoke to my sister, now she’s happy and would randomly tell me, ‘thank you. I’m proud of you.”

Bisola further revealed that she was single-handedly raised by her mother who was once a successful businesswoman.

However, things went south for them after a fire incident.

“My mum had two stores in Lagos Island. We were living [large] and people would call us London children. My mum traveled a lot. But life hit her. Her store got burned. She never got back on her feet.

“We hit rock bottom after which we started living from one family member’s house to another,” she added.

When asked about her dad, Bisola revealed that he left them when she was 3 and she only saw him again at age 13.

She said, “I don’t have too many memories of my dad because he wasn’t really present in our lives. He left when I was 3 and I saw him only once after that. I think I was 13 at the time when he came to visit.

“Years before he passed, I called. I thought talking to him would spark something and make him want to reach out to me more. But it dawned on me there was nothing here. ‘Don’t push it. He wasn’t there for you growing up.”