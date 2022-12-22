NPFL Postpones Kick-Off Of 2022/2023 Season To January 8

The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL season which was scheduled to start on December 28 this year, has been postponed to January 8, 2023.

The Interim Management Committee, ahead of the new season, has been having series of meetings with stakeholders on how to make the league better, after years of stagnation caused by poor management and inadequate funding.

After having another successful meeting, the committees concluded that;

1. That the Draw for 2022/2023 NPFL Season will hold on December 28 while the League itself, will kickoff on January 8, 2023.

2. The IMC also agreed to give all 20 teams participating in the 2022/2023 NPFL Season the sum of 10m Naira (ten million naira only) as takeoff grants ahead of the new football season.

3. The IMC and the clubs also agreed to go ahead with an abridged league format as against the usual full season format that has been used over the years.

After today’s meeting, all parties have agreed to the new start date for the league and are now eagerly looking forward to the draw on December 28, 2022. The management added.