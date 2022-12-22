“Olamide, Poco Lee Didn’t Make Me Famous” – Portable On His Journey To Fame

Fast rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has narrated his journey to fame.

The controversial singer in an interview with Echo room, stressed that dancer, Poco Lee and singer, Olamide didn’t make him famous.

According to him, he became famous on his own as he was well known before they reached out to him.

READ ALSO: Singer Portable Assaults Artiste, Manny Monie (Video)

Opening up on how he linked up come Poco Lee and Olamide, Portable noted how people would locate one when their time for greatness has come. He revealed that they linked up with him through dms.

Speaking on his rise to fame, Portable reemphasized that no one made him who he is today. However, he gave credit to his fans and God for making him who he is today.

Recounting his struggling days, he stated that when people hailed him for being famous, he always disagreed with them as he didn’t have money, car or travelled the world.

Watch video below: