Portable Among Most Searched Nigerian Musicians On Google In 2022

Popular Nigerian street-hop act, Portable has been named among the most searched musicians on Google in the outgoing year.

Google recently announced the results of its ‘2022 Year in search’, disclosing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

In Nigeria, the result for this year shows an increased interest in politics, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, and notable personalities.

Under most searched musicians, the “Zazu” crooner was number four in the entertainment category.

The list of ‘Top 10 trending musicians’ include Oxlade, Asake, Black Sherif, Portable, Lil Tjay, Ruger, Kwaku, the traveller, Buju now BNXN, Angelique Kidjo, and DJ YK.