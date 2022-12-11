Portable Reacts To Don Jazzy Using Him As Example To Mavin Artistes

Portable has responded to Don Jazzy after the music executive disclosed that the ‘zazu’ crooner knows how to use social media well to build his brand.

Don Jazzy in a recent interview said that he uses Portable as an example for the musicians on his record label. Don Jazzy further said that Portable now has more Instagram followers than Buju (BNXN) who people knew before the Zazu crooner.

The Mavin boss said Portable was able to get over a million followers because of his controversies which makes people eager to know his next move.

ALSO READ: Buju Needs To Learn From Portable – Don Jazzy

While reacting to Don Jazzy’s claim, Portable Omolalomi dropped a motivational note and at the same time hailed the music executive.

He wrote: “ZAzuu Any successful way has a dulling spirit once you close to the destination you feel guilty learn life ….No be rufee, @donjazzy 👑 Kinimah do jazzy Don baba for the boiz ,street ti take over Akoi Grace🙏🙏🙏 Wahala Musician Idamu Industry ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Dr ZEH Nation inspiration 💯💯💯”