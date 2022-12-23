Rosy Meurer, Olakunle Churchill Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

Olakunle Churchill, a Nigerian businessman, and Rosy Meurer, a Gambia-born Nollywood actress, penned down lovely messages to each other as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

In celebration of their third wedding anniversary, the pair posted stunning images of themselves in black and white on their Instagram accounts on Friday.

In a series of Instagram posts, the businessman penned several heart-melting notes in reaffirming his love for Meurer.

“To my wife, I could write a million things you do that make my heart flutter but I still wouldn’t be able to write it all because they are limitless,” he wrote.

In another post, Churchill said his wife made his life “thrilling, dazzling and continuously youthful”.

“Everyday, you have shown me that age has no significance where there is true love and it feels like I’m living my young days again and this makes up for all the times missed,” he said.

The actress also reciprocated with a post accompanied by a long caption where she described Churchill as the “King of my Heart.”

In the post, Meurer explained that contrary to the idea that love is blind, she believes that “love is all-seeing and accepting.”

“Love is accepting the bad habits and mannerisms and working around them,” she wrote. “Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Relationships last not because they were destined to last.

“Relationships last long because two people made a choice to keep it, fight for it and work for it. Thank you @olakunlechurchill for making this choice with me.”

She further expressed her appreciation to her husband for choosing to stay, despite the “struggles and bumps along the way”.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE KING OF MY HEART,” she continued. “Thank you for understanding the meaning of “LOVE” We may have struggles and bumps along the way but what is important is that we always have each other. No matter how many times we fight in a day, the love that we share is incomparable.

“A strong marriage rarely has two strong people at the same time. It has a husband and a wife who take turns being strong for each other. Thank you for being strong for me. Thank you for loving me and fighting with me too Lol. Thank you for being a good father and husband. We may not have it all together but together we have it all. I LOVE YOU BABE @olakunlechurchill.”