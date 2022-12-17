Why I Married Ooni Of Ife – Olori Tobi Philips

The third wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Tobi Philips has revealed the reason why she accepted to be the monarch’s third wife.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi married his third wife, Olori Tobi Philips on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony.

Speaking about the reason why she accepted to marry the Monarch in an interview with TVC, Olori Tobi Philips said; “Someone called me one day and said, “Do you want to get married? And he asked if I wanted to get married to the Ooni.

“He introduced me to the Ooni. At first, I didn’t take it seriously because I was like, ‘what’s going on’.

”Then we met and started dating, but there were so many interferences that we didn’t get married. That was quite devastating.

“I always promised myself that I will marry someone that I love. There are values that I love in a man and the Ooni has that’s why I later agreed to marry him.”