Accept Defeat, You Have No Right To Cry Foul – Fayose Berates PDP, Commends Obi

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have the right to complain about rigging in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Fayose made this known in a series of post on his Twitter handle on Monday, hours after the Party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, called for the suspension of the announcement of the presidential election results.

Ologunagba had alleged at a press conference on Monday evening that there were discrepancies between the results being announced by the electoral body and what was recorded at the polling units.

Fayose however slammed the PDP for complaining about the irregularities in the presidential election results.

The former governor noted that those handling the Party obviously knew this was going to be the outcome and possibly the end of their arrogance and sense of entitlement, especially bearing in mind they were the 2015 traitors.

He further criticised the PDP for failing to take steps to address the crisis in the Party which led to the setup of the Integrity Group (G-5), ahead the presidential election.

The courage and resilience of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for his good outing in the presidential election was however commended by the former governor.

He tweeted: “I commend the courage and resilience the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate HE. Peter Obi, for his uncommon and unprecedented outing and outcome of this election. It is not unexpected going by the support he enjoys from Nigerians.

“However, I cannot but berate the PDP which has no moral right to cry foul. Those handling the party obviously knew this was going to be the outcome and possibly the end of their arrogance and sense of entitlement, especially bearing in mind they were the 2015 traitors.

“In life, they say what goes round comes round. Beyond this, does the PDP [want] to win an election with a fractured party that it is now? Kwankanso, Obi, etc were driven out of the party and they claimed they can win without the G5 Governors.

”Almighty Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman, even lost his Ward and Local Government to another party after cashing out like a man struck and stock with poverty. As it is now, PDP turning around to cry foul has no place with Nigerians. Not at all.

“Most importantly, election is a process and those not satisfied can vent their anger in court. It is therefore time to allow Nigeria and Nigerians to move on.”

According to him, Nigerians do not have sympathy for the PDP, he advised them to stop hiding under LP to pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.

The PDP chieftain also called on the Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai after the presidential election.

He added: “If you think Nigerians love or still want PDP as alternative, by now the message should be instructive.

“The present managers of the PDP need to be told that the sympathy of Nigerians is not for the party. They should stop hiding under Peter Obi’s LP to pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.

“Therefore, no sense of comradeship with Obi will work. After all, they knew his potentials, yet, he was not deemed fit for the party’s ticket and he was eased out. Today, he has retired all of them.

“Our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar (aka ‘Atiku is coming’) should accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai. At this juncture, may I say good night and good bye to all you represent.”