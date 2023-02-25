Accord Party Collapses Structure Into Labour Party, Endorses Peter Obi

The Accord Party has collapsed all its structure into the Labour Party (LP) and endorsed the Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the 2023 presidential election.

In a letter released on Friday night, just a few hours before the election commenced today, the Party made the announcement.

According to the statement signed by the its national chairman, Isaac Adeniyi, the Party is willing to join forces with the LP in delivering the mandate of its flag-bearer and the party to win the presidential seat.

The Party also pledged to join the LP’s structure across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to deliver the constituencies to Obi during the presidential election.

The Accord Party however pledged that it would engage in massive mobilisation by deploying its party members, canvassers, and voters nationwide to vote for Peter Gregory Obi, adding that it is targeting delivering five million votes to the Labour Party.

The statement