FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka, Dies In Accident

By
Comfort Olusesi
-

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory, Sunday Zaka, has been reported dead.

Zaka was said to have died around 3 am on Saturday after a fatal accident while on his way to his residence in Kuje.

READ ALSO: Voters Sleep At Polling Unit With Mosquito Nets Ahead Today’s Election

He died alongside his personal security aide after some party activities in the city centre.

A chieftain of the party, Michael Kpatuba, who broke the news via a post on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, said, “Dying Election day is really heartbroken to the FCT, PDP family.

“Rest in peace, Hon Zaka Sunday, FCT PDP Chairman.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR