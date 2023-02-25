2023 Election: Protest Over Shortage Of Ballot Papers In Bayelsa

There was protest in Agudama Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over shortage of about 48,500 ballot papers meant for the Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency elections.

The protesters who gathered at Ward 4, Epie 1, which has 47 units, covering Agudama and Akenpai Communities, insisted that elections would not hold in there area until the missing ballot papers are replaced.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), Austin Atekere, said that when he and his colleagues received the materials from the INEC headquarters in Yenagoa, they were not sorted until they got to the ward headquarters.

His words: “We didn’t observe it, only for us to get to our headquarters to realize that all the ballot papers for other elections were complete, except for that of the House of Representatives election. The ward has about 50,000 registered voters but we were given only 1500 ballot papers.