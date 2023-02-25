Voters Sleep At Polling Unit With Mosquito Nets Ahead Today’s Election

A trending video on social media has shown electorate sleeping at a polling unit ahead of the presidential elections.

Some individuals can be seen fast asleep, with others going as far as bringing mosquito net to the venue.

However, the background voice making the recording alleged it was 2 am in the night.

He said in pidgin, “Omo na 2am be this o. Una see sey everybody mama, papa, pikin, everybody come outside o. For here today. Nigerians don vex.”

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/prudenceoflago3/status/1629346959021465600?t=D1ZBm0Ssc-I714OH3G0LIw&s=19

The much awaited polls commenced today all over the country with the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Information Nigeria understands that major contenders of the presidential election are Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).