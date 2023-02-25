Former Head Of State, Abubakar Urges Electorate To Vote Their Consciences

Former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to vote according to their consciences to enable them elect credible leaders.

Abubakar made the call after casting his vote at the uphill polling unit opposite his residence in Minna, Niger, at 1.25pm on Saturday.

“Nigerians and people in Niger should vote according to their consciences in order to elect credible leaders,” he said.

The former Nigerian leader enjoined Nigerians to resist selling their votes to politicians to avoid mortgaging their future.

“Nobody should sell his or her vote because you will be mortgaging your future and that of your unborn children,” he said.

Abubakar also urged Nigerians to be law abiding when the results of the elections were declared to ensure sustainable peace, unity and development of the country.

He described the electoral process as peaceful and orderly, adding: “Thank God, I have cast my vote, may we continue to have peace throughout the country.

“The procedure is good because you come and cast your vote without rigours.”