‘You’re Playing Games With My Destiny’ – Kate Henshaw Slams INEC Over Failed Accreditation (VIDEO)

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit her as a registered voter.

Henshaw, in a video posted on Twitter, said despite her name being reflected in the voter list pasted on the wall at the polling unit, as well as on the electoral umpire website, the BVAS indicated that she was not registered.

Her words: “You people are playing with my destiny. Yes.

“INEC, I registered, I transferred my card and I picked up my PVC. Now, your BVAS is saying I’m not registered. But I’ve seen my name on the register pasted on the wall and on your website.

“What are you guys people doing? You, people, want problem with me.”

Henshaw further called on media houses and foreign observers of the election, saying, “INEC is playing games.”

She added that the situation affected not only her but some other people, adding that “Whoever is in charge of INEC Lagos should come and sort it out here.”

The video captioned, “This is the plan of @inecnigeria @ineclagos to disenfranchise me and over 20 Nigerians here in this polling unit! This is totally unfair!”

WATCH VIDEO

https://twitter.com/HenshawKate/status/1629440634724466688?t=WeY_D-We4iK8kCWvqZ1LRQ&s=19