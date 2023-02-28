Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Anambra South Senatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), as the winner of the Anambra South Senate seat.

INEC Resident Returning Officer, Prof. Ebele Nwokoye announced the result in Nnewi.

Nwokoye said that Ubah polled 73,115 votes to emerge the winner, while Mr Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) placed second with 45, 369 votes.

The candidates of the Labour Party (LP) Obinna Uzor and Chris Una of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 28,102 and 21,209 respectively to occupy third and fourth positions respectively.