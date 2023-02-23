IPOB’s Simon Ekpa Arrested In Finland

Factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Simon Ekpa has been arrested in Finland by the international Police popularly called “Interpol”.

A Finland-based newspaper, HS, reported that Ekpa was arrested by police in his residence located at Lahti, Finland.

He was said to have been scheduled for a newspaper interview before he was picked up by the police.

Recall that the leader of the Autopilot faction of IPOB reportedly told his followers not to participate in the forthcoming general elections, urging them to deal decisively with anyone in the region who participates the exercise.

Early this year, he had released a video declaring a one-week sit-at-home and threatening anyone who disobeyed the order with instant death.

This and many more of his atrocities led the Federal Government to call the Finnish government’s attention to his activities.

The Igbo community in Finland had also disowned the fugitive and called on the government of the European country to effect his arrest and bring him to book,while thousand of Nigerians also signed a petition for his arrest.