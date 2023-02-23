There Are Days I Feel Like I Am Doing A Terrible Job, Timi Dakolo Speaks On Parenting

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has shared his experience on parenting.

The father of three on his Instagram page shared photos of himself and also his kids on Thursday.

He wrote, “Being a Parent is a huge task and a hard one at that. Some days I know I am trying and on other days,I feel like I am doing a terrible job and try to improve on certain areas.

The intentionality and enormous sacrifice that comes with being a parent . The idea of parenting them correctly until they become ..And prayer and hope that the sacrifices was worth it. #theyardpeople.