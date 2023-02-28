Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Plateau

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Plateau State.

Obi polled a total number of 466,272 votes according to the results announced on Tuesday evening by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, emerged as Obi’s closest rival in the state with a total of 307,196 votes.

On the other hand, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, polled 243,808 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, polled 8,869 votes.